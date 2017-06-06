Verdict expected in Luka Gordic stabbing trial

A verdict is expected today for one of four people charged in connection with the death of Luka Gordic.

Arvin Golic is accused of fatally stabbing the 19-year-old in Whistler in 2015.

In court last October, it was revealed Gordic was attacked in a “swarming incident” outside a 7-11 store at 12:34 a.m. on the night of May 17, 2015.

Gordic suffered three stab wounds — including one to his heart, which was likely fatal — according to Crown.

The entire incident likely lasted no longer than 30 seconds and was allegedly perpetrated by a group of eight to 15 young males.

Crown prosecutor Julie Robinson said the group was “more than sufficient in numbers to make it impossible for Gordic to defend himself.”

Golic and three others, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, have all pleaded guilty to charges including second degree murder and manslaughter.

Prosecutors say there was overwhelming evidence the attack was planned by the group.

Luka Gordic graduated from Burnaby Central Secondary School the previous year and was studying to become a plumber.

He was the youngest of four kids and lived at home with his parents, two older brothers, one sister and the family dog.