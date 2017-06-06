Defence expected to call more evidence Tuesday in Sandeson trial

It’s expected lawyers for William Sandeson, 24, will continue calling evidence Tuesday.

Sandeson is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson, 22.

The Crown rested its case against Sandeson on Monday, after calling more than 30 witnesses and introducing 100 pieces of evidence in the case.

The defence started to call their own evidence Monday afternoon.

The first witness to take the stand was Jordan MacEwan, 24, who knew both Sandeson and Samson.

MacEwan testified that he was the victim of a home invasion on the night of Aug. 13, 2015 — two days before Taylor Samson was last seen alive.

The jury is scheduled to return to Nova Scotia Supreme Court at 9:30 a.m.

