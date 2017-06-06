Canada
June 6, 2017 8:03 am
Updated: June 6, 2017 8:07 am

Defence expected to call more evidence Tuesday in Sandeson trial

By Reporter  Global News

This photo of William Sandeson was taken by Halifax Regional Police moments after they informed him he was being charged with murder.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A A

It’s expected lawyers for William Sandeson, 24, will continue calling evidence Tuesday.

Sandeson is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson, 22.

The Crown rested its case against Sandeson on Monday, after calling more than 30 witnesses and introducing 100 pieces of evidence in the case.

READ: Crown closes its case in William Sandeson murder trial

Story continues below

The defence started to call their own evidence Monday afternoon.

The first witness to take the stand was Jordan MacEwan, 24, who knew both Sandeson and Samson.

MacEwan testified that he was the victim of a home invasion on the night of Aug. 13, 2015 — two days before Taylor Samson was last seen alive.

READ MORE: Defence calls evidence in William Sandeson murder trial

The jury is scheduled to return to Nova Scotia Supreme Court at 9:30 a.m.

Global’s Natasha Pace will be tweeting from the proceedings.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
halifax police
HRM
Taylor Samson
Taylor Samson homicide
William Sandeson
William Sandeson murder trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News