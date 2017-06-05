Arrest made in connection to West Kelowna crime spree

Charges have been made in connection to a West Kelowna crime spree that happened in March.

Investigators established links in the March 26 arson to a residence on Peak Point Drive and the armed robbery of Antler Creek Outfitters which occurred on March 28.

WATCH: Okanagan robbery suspects: armed and dangerous

“The project investigation required our officers to travel throughout the RCMP’s Southeast District between Kelowna, West Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops, as well as the Lower Mainland and North Districts in Chilliwack and Prince George. The evidence gathered was sufficient to effect an arrest and support charges,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “RCMP investigators have since recovered 2 firearms in Prince George, allegedly stolen during the Antler Creek Outfitters robbery.”

On Friday, June 2, approximately 10 police officers arrested a 25-year-old Kamloops man.

David Daniel Huck is charged with several offences including recklessly causing damage by fire and robbery.

A second suspect was identified, but RCMP have determined that that person has died.