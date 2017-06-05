Police seize Lamborghini, lay stunt driving charge against man in Vaughan

York Regional Police seized a Lamborghini from a man after he was charged with stunt driving in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police say the 34-year-old was caught driving more than twice the speed limit shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Kirby and Weston roads.

The vehicle was allegedly clocked travelling 121 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 kilometre per hour zone. The 34-year-old was charged with stunt driving and speeding and had his 2008 Lamborghini impounded for seven days.

This is where your Lambo ends up when we catch you driving more than twice the speed limit #ProjectErase https://t.co/Mu4hMlxBJ5 pic.twitter.com/B75iYVdtFM
— York Regional Police (@YRP) June 5, 2017

Police say excessive speed has consistently been the greatest contributing factor in many fatal collisions on York Region roads.

“Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive without due care and control and with a disregard for public safety,” said the police media release.

Anyone who spots dangerous driving practices that could cause personal injury or loss of life is asked to call 9-1-1 with information about the vehicle and its location.