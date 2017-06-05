Calgary composting: green cart delivery begins in city’s southwest

The City of Calgary began delivering green cart composting bins to homes in southwest Calgary on Monday.

Calgarians already use blue bins for recycling and black bins for their garbage.

The green carts, which are the same size as the blue and black bins, will be used for all food and yard waste including meat, bones, plate scrapings, tree branches and pet waste.

“The start of cart delivery is another major milestone for the green cart program,” Philippa Wagner said in a news release. “More than half of what’s in the garbage now can be composted instead.”

Cart delivery will continue in the northwest in July, followed by the northeast in August and then the southeast in September.

The City of Calgary says some 20,000 carts will be delivered each week, with more than 320,000 carts delivered in total over the next 17 weeks.

Officials said Calgarians do not need to be home to receive their green cart, however, anyone who will be away is encouraged to arrange for a neighbour to bring their cart onto their property.

Crews will be delivering carts seven days a week. For more information on the green cart delivery schedule you can visit the City of Calgary’s website.

Items included with your green cart

When they are delivered, residents will receive green carts and starter kits

Green cart – the same size as the blue cart

– the same size as the blue cart Kitchen pail – to collect food scraps inside the home

– to collect food scraps inside the home Starter supply of compostable bags – to line the kitchen pail

– to line the kitchen pail Starter supply of paper yard waste bags – for extra yard waste that doesn’t fit inside the cart

– for extra yard waste that doesn’t fit inside the cart Instruction guide and collection schedule

Officials say residents should start using their green cart approximately one week before collection starts in their quadrant.

Green cart collection start dates

Once all residents in a quadrant have their carts, then collection will begin as follows:

Southwest: Week of July 17

Northeast: Week of September 4

Northwest: Week of August 14

Southeast: Week of October 2

How often will carts be collected?

Green carts will be collected every week on the same day as your blue cart recycling bin.

Black garbage bins will be picked up once every two weeks on a different day.

More information on your pickup schedule can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.

What goes in your green cart?

All food, yard waste and pet waste is accepted in the green cart. Extra yard waste can be put in paper yard waste bags and will also be collected.

More information

A step-by-step guide for using your green cart can be found on the City of Calgary’s Website, as well as a full list of what can go in your green cart.