Early morning fire in Coquitlam sends 2 to hospital

Fire crews are in Coquitlam this morning after an overnight blaze sent two people to hospital.

The fire broke out in a rental home on Cayer Street around 2 a.m.

Five people were in the home at the time, with three living upstairs and two living in the basement. It is believed the fire started in the basement with the two tenants being taken to hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The heat of the fire also caused minor damage to a neighbouring house. “There was a large amount of fire on the back side of the house,” said Coquitlam Asst. Fire Chief Stu Aspinall. “There’s a fair bit of damage. There’s also a fair bit of heat damage to the building next door.”

Firefighters found three propane tanks in the carport. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One of the tenants who lives upstairs says he only moved there just over a month ago.