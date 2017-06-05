Firefighters called to Loveday Mushroom factory for truck fire
Firefighters were busy Monday morning after a truck fire at the Loveday Mushroom factory in St. Boniface.
Fire officials said a five-ton truck’s refrigeration unit caught fire inside one of the loading bays around 1:30 a.m.
It was the sprinkler system that helped firefighters battle the flames.
No one was injured.
There’s no word on how much the damages will cost.
