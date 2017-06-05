Fire
Firefighters called to Loveday Mushroom factory for truck fire

Firefighters were called to the Loveday Mushroom factory after a truck caught fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were busy Monday morning after a truck fire at the Loveday Mushroom factory in St. Boniface.

Fire officials said a five-ton truck’s refrigeration unit caught fire inside one of the loading bays around 1:30 a.m.

It was the sprinkler system that helped firefighters battle the flames.

No one was injured.

There’s no word on how much the damages will cost.

