Calgary man gunned down at southeast basketball court identified

The man who was shot and killed at basketball court in southeast Calgary is Rinato William Toy, Global News has learned.

Toy was killed just before 9 p.m. Saturday night in the southeast community of Forest Lawn.

Police said two masked men approached an outdoor basketball court located in the 4800 block of 14 Avenue southeast and fired shots before running away from the scene. These courts are located behind the Bob Bahan Aquatic and Fitness Centre.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting.

In March, Toy had manslaughter charges dropped against him in connection with a deadly stabbing at the Stampede grounds in July 2015.

Friends have taken to social media to express their loss. Adut Will Atak posted “Sad to say & hard to accept, R.I.P Rinato Toy.”

With files from Jodie Hughes and Carolyn Kury de Castillo.