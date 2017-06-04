RTL bus drivers vote in favour of strike mandate

Hundreds of bus drivers from the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) came together Sunday morning at école secondaire André-Laurendeau to vote on a mandate to strike.

Once the votes were tallied, 98 per cent voted in favour of the mandate.

READ MORE: 700 Longueuil bus drivers on verge of strike

Therefore their union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, has the power to call a strike.

The bus drivers have been without a work contract since January 1, 2017 and negotiations have recently stalled.

“If everything goes right we’re not going to strike,” negotiating committee member Marc Rudd, said.

RTL executive director Michel Veilleux says he’s hoping to reach an agreement between both sides.

READ MORE: Longueuil police search for suspect in RTL assault case

Drivers say they’re unhappy with travel schedules.

They argue they can’t keep up with the pace, ultimately causing delays.

“We’re not giving the customer service we’re supposed to give,” Rudd said.

RTL bus drivers voted in favour of the mandate to strike. 98% voted yes. Drivers are unhappy with their scheduling. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/zh1oCbfuOm — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) June 4, 2017

If a strike were to happen, service could be reduced to a minimum.

Those in attendance Sunday said they’re unsure if or when a strike would take place.