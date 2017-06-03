Canada
June 3, 2017 1:41 am
Updated: June 3, 2017 1:44 am

Edmonton police ask for help to find 87-year-old man with dementia

By Online journalist  Global News

Donald Switzer went missing in the area of 101 Street and 100 Avenue at about 3 p.m. Police said he was out with his family and at one point was alone in the family car. When his relatives came back to where the car was, it was gone, along with Switzer and the family dog.

Supplied by EPS
A A

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) released a photo of an 87-year-old man reported missing on Friday night in an effort to get tips from the public on his whereabouts.

Donald Switzer went missing in the area of 101 Street and 100 Avenue at about 3 p.m. Police said he was out with his family and at one point was alone in the family car. When his relatives came back to where the car was, it was gone, along with Switzer and the family dog.

Police said Switzer suffers from dementia and “will be disoriented and lost.”

The car Switzer was in was a blue 2005 Buick Allure with the licence plate KKC859.

Switzer was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

He is 5’10” with a slim build and is mostly bald with grey hair and a moustache. He also wears glasses.

Anyone who sees Switzer is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
100 Avenue
101 Street
Buick Allure
Donald Switzer
Edmonton
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Missing
Missing Man
missing person
Missing Senior

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News