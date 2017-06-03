Edmonton police ask for help to find 87-year-old man with dementia

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) released a photo of an 87-year-old man reported missing on Friday night in an effort to get tips from the public on his whereabouts.

Donald Switzer went missing in the area of 101 Street and 100 Avenue at about 3 p.m. Police said he was out with his family and at one point was alone in the family car. When his relatives came back to where the car was, it was gone, along with Switzer and the family dog.

Police said Switzer suffers from dementia and “will be disoriented and lost.”

The car Switzer was in was a blue 2005 Buick Allure with the licence plate KKC859.

Switzer was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

He is 5’10” with a slim build and is mostly bald with grey hair and a moustache. He also wears glasses.

Anyone who sees Switzer is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.