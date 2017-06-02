‘She might not walk again’: Angela Entz’s family talks recovery after workplace accident

Angela Entz, a victim of a workplace accident at a Lethbridge company, remains in a Calgary hospital.

Entz was working at Triple M Housing on May 15th when a large steel frame fell down and struck her.

She was taken to hospital in Lethbridge, and immediately transferred by Stars to Calgary. She suffered a broken neck, a spinal cord injury, and a broken leg.

Entz’s step-father, Josh Entz, says doctors believe she won’t walk again.

“No feeling whatsoever, no feeling, can’t feel her toes,” Entz said. “She’s totally, totally paralyzed from the chest down… there’s been a lot taken away from her. I mean… there’s a possibility of change, we have to count on higher power than us here to change that”

He says Angela is frustrated by the diagnosis and just wants to get on with her life.

“She appears to be fully aware of what happened, that she got hurt, that she might not walk again, and she’s getting upset”

As seen on the growing comments and donations on a GoFundMe page, as well as an upcoming silent auction at Tailwind Equestrian on June 16, Angela is well loved by her community.

Josh Entz said the doctors say it’s a long road to recovery, and that they’ll spend a lot of time in the hospital in Calgary.

“We were told that it’s going to be six months before she gets home, and two years before we see the full extent of [it].”

Alberta Labour is investigating the incident, and won’t comment until that’s complete, a process that can take up to two years.

Angela worked for Triple M Housing for close to ten years. Given multiple opportunities to speak about the incident, or the investigation, Triple M has so far declined.