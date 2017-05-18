Woman suffers broken neck in workplace accident, airlifted to Calgary

Lethbridge Fire confirmed Thursday it was called to a workplace incident at Triple M Housing on Monday at around 8 a.m.

According to Alberta Labour, 37-year-old Angela Entz was cutting drywall in the factory when a steel frame stand fell from the mezzanine above her, hitting her head.

Entz was taken by ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital and then airlifted to the Foothills Hospital in Calgary.

Norma Guzman, a friend and co-worker, has spoken with Entz since the accident. She said Entz is recovering from a broken neck, broken leg and spinal cord injury.

“She is talking, she is aware of what’s going on. At this point, she just wants to get on with her life.”

Alberta Labour is investigating the incident, a process that could take upwards of two years.

Family and friends have set up the gofundme page in Entz’s name to cover medical expenses. The page says she could be in the hospital for up to five months.

Global Lethbridge requested an interview with Triple M Housing, but the company did not provide any comments.