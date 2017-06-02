MDMA blamed for New Westminster teen’s death: BC Coroner

New Westminster Police have received toxicology reports from the BC Coroner Service, leading them to determine that MDMA is the drug linked to the death of one New Westminster teen, and hospitalization of another last month.

On May 27, New Westminster Police issued a warning about what they called at the time a lethal unknown drug following the death of a teenage girl the day before.

Police told Global News a 16-year-old girl died after taking the drug. Her 16-year-old friend was in critical condition.

They had purchased the drug in pill form from the same street-level drug dealer.

At the time, investigators said they had concerns that an unknown lethal drug was circulating in the community.

But after further testing the drug was identified as MDMA.

“MDMA can increase blood pressure and cause body temperature to spike,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a release. “We are urging the public, especially those going out and planning to take recreational drugs, to think twice. There is always a risk when taking drugs and the only way of staying safe is to avoid drugs altogether.”

The New Westminster Department Street Crime Unit is still investigating who the drug dealer was that sold the MDMA to the two teens.

The New Westminster Police Department is encouraging anyone who has information related to the case and has not yet spoken to detectives to call non-emergency line at 604-525-5411.