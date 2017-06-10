New York Muslims didn’t burn U.S. flag – cropped photo was from 2012 in Bangladesh

Fake reports that a New York City mosque burned a U.S. flag to protest Donald Trump’s presidency have surfaced twice this year, once in February and again in late May.

A quick look at both fake stories shows the value of reverse image search services like Google Image Search and Tineye. The photo in the February story shows men burning something that might or might not be an American flag in Cairo in 2012, while the May version shows a protest involving a mock burial of former U.S. president Barack Obama in Bangladesh in 2012.

It’s worth taking a moment to compare the real photo (above) to the cropped version on the New York Evening, a fake news site:

Whoever repurposed the image saw fit to crop ‘COFIN OF OBAMA’ out of the photo, something that, left in, might have at least confused many of their readers’ sympathies.

Fake news purveyors seem to have a greater appetite for inflammatory acts committed by Muslims than the real world can actually supply.

A London street party to celebrate a Pakistani cricket win in 2009, for example, was cynically repurposed and misrepresented as Muslims celebrating April’s terrorist attack in Paris.

And a false claim that Muslims in New Jersey celebrated the 9/11 attacks continues to circulate (despite being debunked over and over), helped along by Trump himself.

