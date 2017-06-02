Victim of Abbotsford homicide identified as 41-year-old resident

The victim of a homicide in Abbotsford earlier this week has now been identified as 41-year-old Nektarios Pardalis.

Police say he lived alone and was last seen at home, in the 2300-block of Cameron Crescent, at about 5 p.m. on May 30.

Just before 1:45 a.m. on May 31, the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) was called to the home following reports of a “suspicious circumstance.”

When they arrived they found Pardalis inside the home and determined he had died from injuries consistent with a homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was then called in.

“While Mr. Pardalis was known to police and his murder was targeted, investigators are working to identify the motive,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster with IHIT. “There remain many unanswered questions, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

IHIT continues to work closely with the APD, and the B.C. Coroners Service. Investigators remain in the area of the crime scene as they continue to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Murder in a quiet neighbourhood in Abbotsford: