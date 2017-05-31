Homicide team called to Abbotsford home
A residential street in Abbotsford is behind police tape this morning and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in.
Police were called to Cameron Crescent, near Old Yale Road, around 2 a.m.
An unresponsive man was found in the garage. Few other details are being released at this time.
There is no word on whether any arrests have been made.
