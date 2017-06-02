Calgary police seek man who flew drone near airport

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying the operator of a drone spotted at the McCall Lake Golf Course and in the community of Crescent Heights this week.

The drone was seen in the vicinity of the golf course, located in the 1600 block of 32 Ave. N.E., at around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The following day, June 1, police said a man was seen operating a drone from the green space near Crescent Road N.W. at around 4:10 p.m.

Police believe the same person was operating the drone on both occasions, and say it “posed a danger” to airplanes, especially on May 31, as the McCall Lake Golf Course is in the flight path for the Calgary International Airport.

Drones cannot fly within 12.5 kilometres of any airport, according to Transport Canada’s Interim Order in Respect of Use of Model Aircraft.

“An interaction between a [drone] and manned aircraft can have catastrophic results,” police warned in a news release.

“These matters also coincide with an increase in reported incidents where UAVs have come into close proximity of the Calgary International Airport or aircraft. Two recent incidents may have caused a flight disruption and interruption of operations at the airport.”

Police describe the operator of the drone as a middle-aged man with black hair and light-coloured clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the traffic section at 403-567-4000, or email uav@calgarypolice.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.