5 Montreal stories you must read this week: June 2

From a badly paved road to convicted killer Karla Homolka dropping her children off to school in NDG, here are the top stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Giving students a boost

“Sometimes, they do change the marks, but it’s not something that occurs on a regular basis, I don’t think.”

Under the Quebec Education Act, teachers and administrators have the right to boost the marks of students who are below the passing grade.

READ THE STORY: Quebec’s move to stop grade inflation doesn’t sit well with English school boards

Road paving

“A tow truck would have been there in fifteen minutes, move the car and they would have done the job properly.”

A worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal didn’t let a car stop him from doing his job last Friday.

READ THE STORY: Parked car? No problem, says Montreal worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard

Karla Homolka volunteering

“Karla Homolka got away with murder. She should be in prison with Paul Bernardo and should be a serving a life sentence with him.”

What are Homolka’s rights after serving her sentence?

READ THE STORY: Is convicted killer Karla Homolka legally allowed to volunteer in schools?

Bleu de bleu

“It’s a little bit of a crazy idea, but that’s what makes Montreal fun.”

A sound wall on Highway 20 between Lachine and Dorval is getting a facelift.

READ THE STORY: Highway 20 in Lachine gets ‘beautified’ for Montreal’s 375th anniversary

Peanut problems

“I’m teaching my kid not to eat peanuts, I’m teaching my kids not to share, he knows he might die if he eats it.”

The Commission Scolaire de Montréal says it will no longer restrict what goes into a child’s lunchbox.

READ THE STORY: Montreal’s French school board implements new food allergy policy

