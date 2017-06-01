Politics
June 1, 2017 12:37 pm

James Comey to testify before U.S. Senate committee investigating Donald Trump Russia ties

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump and FBI Director James Comey pictured in a combination of file photos.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Kevin Lamarque
Former FBI director James Comey is set to testify June 8 before the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during last year’s election.

The committee said Thursday that Comey will testify in an open session, which will be followed by a closed session.

The committee’s Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia interfered in last year’s election.

They say they also hope Comey’s testimony will answer questions that have arisen since Comey’s sudden firing by President Donald Trump.

