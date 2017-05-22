Donald Trump asked intelligence directors to deny proof of collusion with Russians: report

U.S. President Donald Trump asked the director of national intelligence and the head of the National Security Agency (NSA) to deny there was proof of collusion between the Russian government and his election campaign, The Washington Post reported Monday citing current and former officials.

The president reportedly went to national intelligence director Daniel Coats and NSA director Adm. Michael S. Rogers in March and asked them to deny there was evidence the two parties had worked together during last year’s U.S. presidential election.

Neither of the directors went ahead with the request because they felt it was inappropriate, two current and two former officials told the Post.

In a statement to CNN, a White House spokesperson said it “does not confirm or deny unsubstantiated claims based on illegal leaks from anonymous individuals.

“The president will continue to focus on his agenda that he was elected to pursue by the American people.”

Trump reportedly approached Coats and Rogers after former FBI director James Comey said the agency was looking into any links between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

Comey was fired as FBI director after he asked the Justice Department for more resources to help with the Russia probe, unnamed officials told The Associated Press earlier this month.

