Organizers announce headliners for SesquiFest in London this summer

Sloan, Fefe Dobson, and Hollerado have been announced as the headliners for the upcoming SesquiFest celebration happening in the Forest City this summer.

The five-day festival in downtown London celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday is being held from June 29 to July 3.

Organizers say SesquiFest will feature more than 50 musical acts, food trucks, free family activities, Ontario craft beer, and SESQUI, the touring virtual reality projection dome.

It will be on display throughout the festival, showing a 360-degree virtual reality film Horizon that will take viewers on a journey across Canada.

“SesquiFest will bring our community together to celebrate all things Canadian,” said Mayor Matt Brown in a media release. “London is teeming with culture, and I am truly pleased that our local musical acts, artists, restaurants, brewers, shops and more will all be highlighted during our celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.”

Each of the five days of SesquiFest will be programmed around a different theme:

Thursday, June 29: Talbot Street Takeover will spotlight the best emerging local musical talent.

Friday, June 30: Best of Ontario Day will highlight the achievements of one of Canada’s founding provinces with Ontario food, music, art, and so much more.

Saturday, July 1: Canada 150 Day will create a massive Canada Day celebration set to the backdrop of the Harris Park fireworks.

Sunday, July 2: Centennial ’67 Day will look back to Canada’s Centennial with francophone acts, Montreal-based artists and performers, and a Caribbean Block Party.

Monday, July 3: Best of London Day will close SesquiFest, giving Londoners a chance to show off local creativity, innovation, and talent.

Applications from Ontario craft beer vendors and food trucks as well as artisans and vendors are still being accepted for SesquiFest.

To learn more about the event, visit canada150london.ca/SesquiFest.