Former Ontario nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer expected to plead guilty in deaths of 8 seniors

WOODSTOCK, Ont. – A former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder charges in their deaths when she appears in a Woodstock, Ont., court today.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer currently faces a total of 14 charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police have alleged those crimes involved the use of certain drugs and took place over the last decade in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.

A source close to the case tells The Canadian Press that Wettlaufer is scheduled to plead guilty to the eight murder counts today. The source also says an agreed statement of facts and a video of Wettlaufer confessing are expected to be filed in court.

Wettlaufer’s defence lawyer did not respond to requests for comment on the expected development.

Friends and relatives of the seniors who died say they were told Wettlaufer would plead guilty to all charges, and were warned that Thursday’s hearing would reveal information that may be difficult for them to handle.

Some expressed relief that the case could come to a swift conclusion, and hoped they would eventually find closure.

Andrea Silcox said before the hearing that she was worried about what she would discover about her father’s last moments, but said she’d be grateful to avoid a lengthy trial.

“I will forgive her, I have to forgive her…my father would want that,” she said. “Forget? I’ll never forget what happened.”

Arpad Horvath Jr., whose father was also among Wettlaufer’s alleged victims, said everyone who lost a loved one will have to live with the pain forever.

“She took away my best friend and my hero and I can’t forgive that,” he said.

The police investigation into Wettlaufer, 49, began last September after Toronto police became aware of information she had given to a psychiatric hospital in Toronto that caused them concern, a police source has told The Canadian Press.

In October, Wettlaufer was charged in the deaths of eight residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont. In those cases, police alleged Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.

In January, Wettlaufer faced six additional charges related to seniors in her care. Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims with insulin.

Records from the College of Nurses of Ontario show Wettlaufer was first registered as a nurse in August 1995 but resigned Sept. 30, 2016, and is no longer a registered nurse.