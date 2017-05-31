Forest tent caterpillars
May 31, 2017 10:40 pm

‘It’s like a carpet’: Pictures, videos show caterpillars coating Manitoba highway

By Global News Global News

WATCH: Viewer video shows caterpillars swarming across a Manitoba highway.

Thousands of tent caterpillars are out in force near St. Lazare, Man.

Videos taken Wednesday by Connie Chartier-Tanguay show Highway 41 heading south out of the small community coated by caterpillars attempting to cross the road.

Thousands of forest tent caterpillars were crossing the road near St. Lazare, Manitoba.

Connie Chartier-Tanguay / Courtesy

“As I was coming up, it looked like somebody dropped some oil – it’s disgusting,” Chartier-Tanguay said.

Tanguay said the area has been infested with the creepy crawlers for weeks. Heavy damage can be seen on trees in the area as a result of the onslaught with much of the leaves chewed off.

Forest Tent caterpillars
Forest Tent caterpillars

The grey, dark trees have been damaged by forest tent caterpillars.

Connie Chartier-Tanguay / Courtesy

“The foliage is eaten away, the leaves are gone,” Chartier-Tanguay said.

“They’re just moving, it’s like a carpet.”

