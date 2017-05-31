‘It’s like a carpet’: Pictures, videos show caterpillars coating Manitoba highway

Thousands of tent caterpillars are out in force near St. Lazare, Man.

Videos taken Wednesday by Connie Chartier-Tanguay show Highway 41 heading south out of the small community coated by caterpillars attempting to cross the road.

“As I was coming up, it looked like somebody dropped some oil – it’s disgusting,” Chartier-Tanguay said.

Tanguay said the area has been infested with the creepy crawlers for weeks. Heavy damage can be seen on trees in the area as a result of the onslaught with much of the leaves chewed off.

“The foliage is eaten away, the leaves are gone,” Chartier-Tanguay said.

“They’re just moving, it’s like a carpet.”

You can find more information on forest tent caterpillars and how to get rid of them here.