Lachine daycare owner arrested after alleged mistreatment of children

Montreal police have arrested a 59-year-old daycare owner in Lachine on suspicion that she mistreated children in her care.

Youth protection and police received information Tuesday that led to the closure of the Garderie du Collège des Petites Anges.

“When we saw the file, we decided to act and move quickly,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, police raided the daycare, located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Saint-Louis Street in Lachine.

Eight children were in the daycare at the time and parents were called to pick up them up.

“I’ve known the owner for 10 years. She has taken care of four of my kids,” said parent Augustine Ali.

“I’m shocked and I’m not sure I believe it, but we will let investigators do their job.”

The woman is currently being questioned by Montreal police.