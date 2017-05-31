15-year-old accused of drunkenly assaulting another teen with bear spray

A 15-year-old Alberta male spent some time behind bars in Vernon Monday night, sobering up after an alleged assault, according to RCMP.

The teen is accused of drunkenly assaulting a 19-year-old Vernon-area man with bear spray on the dock of Kal Beach on Kalamalka Lake.

RCMP said the 19-year-old victim’s girlfriend called to report it to police. She said they did not know the suspect.

“The 15-year-old male was arrested for assault and being intoxicated in public,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a news release. “RCMP spoke to both victim and witness and they declined to provide a statement regarding the pepper spraying incident.”

RCMP said the 19-year-old wasn’t injured and declined treatment from paramedics.