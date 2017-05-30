Calgary teacher arrested in connection with ‘inappropriate sexual contact’ investigation: police

Calgary police said a teacher has been arrested in connection with an investigation into “inappropriate sexual contact with a student dating back more than a decade.”

On Tuesday evening, police said two charges are pending against a 45-year-old man: sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority and sexual assault.

In January, detectives began investigating a complaint from a former student at Bishop McNally High School in the city’s northeast. Police said she told them she “had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teacher” while she was a 16-year-old student at the school and alleged the encounters happened both at the school and at several different homes in the city.

On Tuesday, police said even though the age of consent is 14, they expect to lay charges because the suspect “was in a position of trust and authority over the victim for the duration of alleged offences.”

Police said the suspect remains in custody until charges are laid.

Police said anyone looking for information about how to recognize signs of child abuse can visit the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre website.