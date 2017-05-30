View full results
Canada
May 30, 2017 5:54 pm

Alberta giving new powers for child advocate to probe deaths of children in care

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta is bringing in legislation to increase the powers of the child and youth advocate to investigate deaths of children in government care.

File photo
A A

Alberta is bringing in legislation to increase the powers of the child and youth advocate to investigate deaths of children in government care.

Bill 18 was introduced in the legislature on Tuesday and will require the advocate to review every death of a child under 20 years old who was either in government care or who left the system within two years.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Alberta faces renewed questions on safety of kids in government care

The advocate will also publicly report on every child death review and update a legislature committee twice a year.

Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee says the bill is an important first step to increasing the accountability and transparency of the child welfare system.

The bill incorporates recent recommendations from an all-party committee following the death of a young girl named Serenity in 2014.

READ MORE: Mother of young Alberta girl who died in care shares photos of her final days

Serenity had been in government care when she died and showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse — it was later revealed the child and youth advocate had been denied critical information in her case.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta child and youth advocate
Alberta child death
Alberta Government
Alberta kids in care
Alberta politics
Bill 18
Children in Care
Children In Government Care
Children's death in government care
Kids in Alberta government care
Kids in Care
Serenity

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News