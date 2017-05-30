Olivia Newton-John reveals she has breast cancer, postpones concert dates

Olivia Newton-John took to Facebook to announce her diagnosis with breast cancer and “reluctantly” postpone her upcoming tour dates.

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” reads her Facebook page.

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John’s rep says actress is ‘dealing with… very painful condition’

The 68-year-old actress/singer says she hopes to be back on the road after completing a “short course of photon radiation therapy.”

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi opens up about body dysmorphia

The Grease actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 where she underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction.

After going into remission, she built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia in 2008.

Newton-John has lost both her sister and father to cancer.