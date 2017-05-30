Stabber pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of West Kelowna man

A man who fatally stabbed an Okanagan resident and was charged with second-degree murder has pleaded guilty to the less serious offense of manslaughter.

Kevin Bourke McNally, 45, died during surgery three days after his aorta was sliced with a kitchen knife during an altercation with Jose Alejandre Amestica in a Solar Road West Kelowna home in April 2015.

Amestica’s girlfriend told police the two men were arguing about unpaid rent money. Another witness said McNally was upset Amestica was allegedly dealing drugs out of the home.

Amestica was given 1.5 days credit for the 761 days he spent behind bars since his arrest and handed a further 685 days for a global sentence of five years imprisonment.

He was also fined $200 and banned for life from possessing guns.