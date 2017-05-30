Inner-city Winnipeg school surprised with new Skechers running shoes

WINNIPEG – In less than a month, thousands of runners will toe up to the start line at the Manitoba Marathon.

Among those currently training for the big race is the run club at Sister MacNamara Elementary School. Roughly 14 grade five and six students from the inner-city school will participate in the Manitoba Marathon’s 2.6-mile Super Run on June 18.

To help them prepare, Global News along with 680 CJOB and Skechers stepped up to provide the students with new running shoes.

WATCH: Sister McNamara Elementary School run club surprised with new Skechers running shoes

