Counsellors at New Westminster school following teen’s overdose death

Counsellors will be available at a New Westminster school today following the overdose death of a teenage girl on Friday.

The 16-year-old attended the POWER Alternate Secondary School in New Westminster. The school consists of only 66 students for select 16 to 18 year olds.

The girl died after taking a drug she thought was MDMA. Her friend also took the drug and remains in critical condition.

They had purchased the drug in pill form from the same street-level drug dealer.

“This raises a number of different concerns for us, the first being that there’s a lethal drug circulating… and we don’t know what that drug is,” Sgt. Jeff Scott of New Westminster police said. “Buyers are being told that it’s one thing when clearly it’s a mixture of other things.”

Police at this time do not know exactly what was in the drug but toxicology results are expected this week.

“Our hearts go out to those families right now,” said Pat Duncan, superintendent of the New Westminster School District. “This is a terrible, terrible situation.”

