Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of infant
Edmonton police said they were called to a home in the north end Sunday morning where the body of an infant was found.
The death is being treated as suspicious but nobody has been taken into custody and no charges have been laid, police said.
The mother of the six-month-old boy told Global News the infant was in the care of his father at the time of his death.
An autopsy is scheduled on Monday.
