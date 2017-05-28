Crime
May 28, 2017 5:30 pm
Updated: May 28, 2017 7:05 pm

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of infant

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton police investigate the death of an infant at a north end home, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Aaron Streck, Global News
Edmonton police said they were called to a home in the north end Sunday morning where the body of an infant was found.

The death is being treated as suspicious but nobody has been taken into custody and no charges have been laid, police said.

The mother of the six-month-old boy told Global News the infant was in the care of his father at the time of his death.

An autopsy is scheduled on Monday.

An Edmonton police vehicle is parked outside a north end home where police investigate the suspicious death of a six-month-old boy, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Shallima Maharaj, Global News

 

 

edmonton police service
Infant Death
Suspicious Death

