‘We can’t wrap our children in cotton wool’: Parents of teenage Manchester victims speak out

The Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena was Nell Jones’ first ever pop concert.

Tragically, it would also be her last.

Jones was one of 22 people who lost their lives in the suicide bombing at the arena, which police say was carried out by Salman Abedi, who died in the explosion.

In the aftermath of the attack, Jones’ family and friends took to social media to appeal for information about her whereabouts. She was later confirmed to have died at the scene by her school and police.

Her parents have since described her as a clever and exuberant teenager who “had her dad and her brothers wrapped around her little finger.”

In a statement released via Greater Manchester Police, Jones’ parents said their daughter was singing in the car all the way to the concert. They added that she was planning to get a job in the summer so she could spend money on clothes, shoes and make-up.

“Our hearts have been shattered. We loved Nell so very much, she was our world,” the statement read.

Read the full tribute from Nell Jones’ family below:

“Our Nell was just lovely. She was top class, she was clever and she was fun. She would have a go at anything and just loved life. She had her dad and her brothers wrapped around her little finger. She loved shopping and she loved to spend money. She loved clothes, shoes and make-up and was planning on working this summer so she could spend more. She had told her brothers she planned on buying a new pair of shoes and expensive make-up every two weeks. Nell was a great friend and listener, she always put everyone else before herself. She had been trying to get Harry Styles tickers for her friend, even though she was a huge Ed Sheeran fan. We can’t wrap our children in cotton wool. She was so excited to go to her first pop concert. She was singing in the car, all the way there. We have had a phenomenal response from everyone, Nell’s school, the police and the local community have been incredible. The response has really restored our faith in humanity. Even though she has been taken from us, we’ve had 14 lovely years with her and that makes us so happy. They were the best years. We were so lucky to have her. Our hearts have been shattered. We loved Nell so very much, she was our world.”

Greater Manchester Police also released a statement from the family of 18-year-old Georgina Callender, who also perished in the attack.

A huge fan of Grande’s, Callender even met the pop singer two years ago.

Her parents said their daughter had only recently passed her driving test and had been accepted into university. They implored with the British government to “open its eyes,” warning that more parents could suffer similar tragedy going forward.

Read the full statement from Georgina Callender’s family here:

On the 22 May 2017 our lives changed forever as our amazing daughter Georgina Bethany Callender was senselessly taken away. Her life was taken away after 18 short years by evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families, for what? Georgina was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside, with a smile that was never ending. She always had big hugs for everyone and her life was blooming like the flowers she loved. She had not long passed her driving test and was doing great in her exams. She had been accepted into Edge Hill University — here was a girl who was loving life. I wish I could say that Georgina is one of the last to die in this way but unless our government opens its eyes we know we are only another in a long line of parents on a list that continues to grow. I want to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful police and rescue services. Without their sacrifice this would have been a lot worse. We would also like to thank all the people who have sent caring messages of love and support, especially our local villagers. Thank you for the hugs, love and kind words; they really had a profound effect on us. And lastly a big kiss to Sky, one of Georgina’s best friends living in New Zealand.

