Vaudreuil-Dorion SPCA has five days to find new location

The SPCA Ouest de L’ILe in Vaudreuil-Dorion is currently home to five dogs and 50 cats.

However, its lease is up on Wednesday and it has nowhere else to go.

“We are in urgent need of finding a location,” said Jack Bedakelian, a professional coach who helps the SPCA Ouest with its business strategy.

After months of negotiations with its current landlord, the SPCA needs to move.

“Regardless of where we end up moving the shelter to, we won’t stop saving animals,’ Ashlee Charles, an employee and volunteer, said.

So it’s business as usual until Wednesday, and even beyond. But behind the scenes, staff are scrounging to get the place packed up.

“They are in a state of disarray,” Bedakelian said. “Everything is in boxes. There are things that are being stored in people’s garages in order to prepare for this move.”

Where to? No one knows. Yet, despite this uncertain future, one thing is clear: the SPCA Ouest is here to stay.

“There is no intention whatsoever for the SPCA to close its doors,” Bedakelian said.

They remain confident something will come together at the eleventh hour.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll have a location by then,” Charles said. “We know that dedicated people can move mountains. But if not, the animals will just be put into different foster homes that we have set up.”

Still, the SPCA Ouest is hopeful that there will be no need for plan B.

While finding a new location is the shelter’s top priority, it’s not the only challenge.

The organization is also in need of funds to maintain its operations as a no-kill shelter.

“The idea of having more and more pets ends up costing us more medical,” Bedakelian said. “It ends up costing us more to feed them, to house them, etc.”

With moving season around the corner, the SPCA Ouest is expecting to receive lots more animals in need of shelter.

It hopes that with the help of the community, its furry friends will find their forever homes.