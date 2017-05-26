School bus rear-ended by truck while picking up children: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP said a school bus picking up children Friday morning was rear-ended by a 19-year-old driving a pickup truck.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to reports of a crash on Highway 52 at Honey Lane Road involving a pickup truck and school bus.

RCMP investigation revealed the bus was traveling east when it pulled over to the shoulder to pick up kids. The bus driver activated the flashing light and extended the stop sign.

A vehicle also travelling east came to a stop behind the bus to wait until it was clear. Another eastbound vehicle, a pickup truck being driven by a 19-year-old man, drove on to the shoulder of the highway to veer around the stopped vehicle. The 19-year-old driver then hit the school bus holding approximately 20 children.

RCMP said there were no injuries as a result of the crash and the kids were accessed by medical services at the scene of the crash and at the Kleefeld School.

The 19-year-old driver from Grunthal was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene. He is facing “charges under the Highway Traffic Act.”