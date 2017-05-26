KF Aerospace in Kelowna awarded military contracts

Two large military maintenance contracts were awarded to KF Aerospace in Kelowna on Friday.

“This is great news for KF Aerospace, for the people of Kelowna and for the Canadian economy. These contracts are providing good-paying jobs for hard working, skilled Canadians here and across the country,” Member of Parliament Stephen Fuhr said in a news release.

The first is a $21.8-million contract to help maintain the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-115 Buffalo search and rescue aircraft for a period of three years, and includes the option to extend the contract for an additional year.

Canada has six Buffalos based in Comox, B.C., and these craft are part of search and rescue services on the West Coast.

The second contract, valued at $9.6-million, will help maintain the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-138 Twin Otter aircraft for a period of four years and also includes the possibility of four one-year extensions.

Canada’s four Twin Otter aircraft are based in Yellowknife, NWT.

These planes are used for transport for the Canadian Armed Forces’ northern operations and occasionally in search and rescue missions.