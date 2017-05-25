Former RCMP deputy commissioner recommended to be Alberta’s next ombudsperson

The former commanding officer of the RCMP’s K-Division has been recommended to become the next ombudsperson and Public Interest Commissioner for Alberta.

Marianne Ryan announced her retirement from the RCMP in January. She was the first woman and first openly gay person to hold the title of Alberta RCMP deputy commissioner.

The Select Special Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner Search Committee announced its recommendation in a press release on Wednesday.

The search committee said the Office of the Ombudsman promotes fairness in public administration, while the Public Interest Commissioner works to protect public sector employees.

“Ms. Ryan brings to the role a demonstrated ability to instil a high degree of public confidence balanced with integrity and an enhanced sense of accountability and corporate management,” Edmonton-Centre MLA and search committee chair David Shepherd said in the release.

Ryan joined the RCMP in 1984, serving in Manitoba, British Columbia and Alberta over the span of her 35-year-long career.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Office of the Ombudsman. If appointed, Ryan would become the first female to take on the role.

The search committee tabled its recommendation on Thursday. The committee also recommended the new ombudsperson and Public Interest Commissioner assume the roles on July 1.

If appointed, Ryan will become the ninth ombudsperson and second Public Interest Commissioner for Alberta.