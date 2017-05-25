VIDEO: Bear takes a stroll through Burnaby neighbourhood

As spring emerges, so do the bears and not just in the back country of B.C. but in populated areas as well.

A curious bruin, caught on camera by a Global News cameraman, wandered all the way to the Vancouver-Burnaby border this morning. The bear can be seen walking through yards, squeezing through an open fence and doing a good balancing act while walking along the top of a fence.

The number of bear encounters are spiking with the arrival of warmer weather.

On Thursday, conservation officers were tracking the animals in Burnaby along Canada Way and Boundary area, as well as in Maple Ridge. While neither bear was acting aggressively, conservation officers say these encounters are a reminder to people to be bear smart when it comes to their garbage and other attractants since these close encounters can be dangerous for both parties.

On Sunday afternoon, two hikers were surprised by a bear while hiking near Squamish.

The Conservation Officer Service said the unprovoked attack happened in the Merrill Park area. The hikers, a man and a woman, came upon a sow and her cub. Officers say the sow charged the couple as soon as she saw them and officials believe she was protecting her cub. The man received some scratches, not considered to be serious, and the woman was not hurt.