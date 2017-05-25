High water and erosion Penticton marina at risk

The City of Penticton is working with Emergency Management B.C. to secure emergency funding to repair the breakwater that protects the Penticton Yacht Club marina.

WATCH: High waters kept at bay at Penticton Yacht Club

The property is leased from the province by the city and is subleased to the yacht club.

High water is creating erosion.

Damages have been assessed at $100,000.

The CAO of Penticton says another wind event could be disastrous.