May 25, 2017 12:33 pm

High water and erosion Penticton marina at risk

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
The City of Penticton is working with Emergency Management B.C. to secure emergency funding to repair the breakwater that protects the Penticton Yacht Club marina.

The property is leased from the province by the city and is subleased to the yacht club.

High water is creating erosion.

Damages have been assessed at $100,000.

The CAO of Penticton says another wind event could be disastrous.

