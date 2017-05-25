Man who lost home in Fort McMurray wildfire wins big in charity lottery

A man who lost his home in the Fort McMurray wildfire is the lucky winner of Full House Lottery’s early bird draw. Michael Marchand learned Wednesday he is the new owner of a Maserati GranTurismo MC and a condo in downtown Edmonton next to Rogers Place.

The win came as a shock after he lost his home in the fires last May.

“This is real, right?” he says in a video posted to the charity’s Facebook page.

Worth a combined $656,873, the prizes come from the richest early bird draw in the history of the Alberta’s biggest home lottery.

“You know, I lost my home in Fort McMurray,” he says. “This is amazing.”

The charity has faced some recent challenges. The economic downturn made fundraising difficult and its website was hacked several times this year.

Despite all that, more than 80 per cent of tickets have been sold, according to the Full House Lottery website.

Tickets are on sale until June 8. Proceeds go to the Royal Alexandra and University Hospital organizations.