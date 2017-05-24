Man resembling the Joker appears in Miami-Dade court

For one Florida man, it appears to have been a rather Long Halloween.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Lawrence Patrick Sullivan was arrested in Miami, Florida on charges of carrying a concealed firearm.

But it’s his appearance that brought a bit of a Hush to a Miami-Dade courtroom – with his green hair, pale skin, and tattooed facial scars, Lawrence looked an awful lot like Batman’s iconic arch-nemesis, the Joker.

Sullivan’s look seems to recall multiple versions of the Clown Prince of Crime: the short green hair of the Nicholson-Joker, the “Glasgow Smile” of Heath Ledger’s version, and the multitude of facial tattoos sported by Jared Leto’s most recent take on the character.

In fact, his only break from the Joker is his occupation, which was listed as “tattoo model” on his arrest report. While his origin is generally shrouded in mystery, we doubt the Joker was ever a “model” even in Year One.

Police arrested Lawrence outside an apartment complex Tuesday after receiving a call that a man with green hair and tattoos was threatening passing cars with a gun.

It’s the sort of call Commissioner Gordon likely gets all the time – but lacking a Batsignal, Miami police decided to dispatch a patrol car instead.

Officers patted down Sullivan, and discovered a Smith & Wesson .380 pistol in one of his pockets. Police then arrested Sullivan before his Killing Joke could turn into a real-life Death in the Family.

According to NBC Miami, Sullivan told officers he did not possess a permit for the gun “’cause it’s too expensive.”

Bail was set at USD $5000, lest Sullivan be transferred to Arkham Asylum (or its Florida equivalent).