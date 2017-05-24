Flooding forces evacuations on Okanagan Indian Band

Numerous residents living on the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) in Vernon have been forced from their homes due to flooding from Tuesday night’s storm.

The OKIB issued an evacuation order for 115 homes; 50 are permanent residences while the others are vacation properties.

Crews are assessing the flood zone including checking if there was damage to the septic system.

Water has damaged some basements, but officials are still piecing together how many homes were flooded.

Evacuated residents are asked to check in at the emergency reception centre set up Vernon Recreation Centre at 3310 37 Avenue.

“Our staff have been working around the clock managing the flood response efforts for everyone who lives in our community,” Chief Byron Louis said in a news release. “With a rough estimate of 750 residences on the shoreline, this has been a massive endeavor.”

The OKIB is having a public meeting for anyone affected by the flooding. It’s underway at the Head of the Lake Hall, 118 Head of the Lake Road, on Thursday May 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.