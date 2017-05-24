Federal government focuses on improving drinking water at Alberta First Nation

The federal government is introducing a new project that will improve the quality of drinking on the Enoch Cree Nation.

On Wednesday morning, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi will announce the construction of a new water supply line and a new water reservoir and pumphouse.

The government said the project will provide sustainable drinking water to Enoch, located just west of Edmonton.

In 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government committed to end long-term water advisories on reserves across Canada within five years.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2017: $100M committed for clean drinking water on First Nations

In March, the Alberta government announced it would spend $100 million over the next four years to integrate drinking-water systems with federally supported water systems.

The goal is to bring clean, reliable drinking water to all First Nations across the province.

More to come…