Wildfire burning out-of-control near Mount Robson Provincial Park

A human-caused wildfire is currently burning about five kilometres east of Tete Jaune Cache, near Mount Robson Provincial Park.

It is burning on the south aspect, north of Highway 16.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire is currently 15 hectares in size and is zero per cent contained.

Twenty-six firefighters have been deployed to fight the fire, along with two officers. They are working to contain the blaze at the base of the steep slope.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the public should be cautious due to smoke in the valley.

In Vernon, an evacuation alert has been issued for homes on Cooper Road, Hurt Road and Deffies Creek Road amid the threat of a growing wildfire near Lumby.

The Cooper Creek Road Wildfire is estimated to be four hectares and was discovered on Tuesday at around 6 p.m. as winds picked up in the Okanagan Valley the same day.

The blaze is burning about two kilometres from town and how it started is under investigation.

-With files from Doris Maria Bregolisse