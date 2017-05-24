12 Street Zoo Bridge to be removed this week: City of Calgary

The City of Calgary is preparing to remove the city’s historic Zoo Bridge on 12 Street S.E.

The bridge spans the Bow River on the south side of St. George’s Island and was built in 1908.

It was originally supposed to remain in place until a replacement was constructed in 2018, but it’s now anticipated it will be removed between Wednesday and Friday, depending on the weather.

“We have to make sure we have the right conditions to make this go well,” structural engineer Katherine Hikita said. “We will be watching the weather with a really close eye. “

READ MORE: 12 Street Zoo Bridge will be torn down earlier than expected

Hikita said a large crane has been brought it specifically for the project.

“This old bridge is 75 metres long, nine metres tall and weighs approximately 90 metric tons. It’s a very large lift,” she explained.

“We don’t usually see cranes this big in the city, and we very rarely ever lift a bridge that’s 108 years old in one piece — but that’s what we are getting ready to do this week.”

After being removed, the city says the bridge will be placed on the south side of St. George’s Island and carefully dismantled.

At least part of the bridge will be salvaged for later use in public spaces.

The new 12 Street S.E. Bridge is expected to be completed by next winter. It will have two lanes and will also accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

Eventually, the city will also replace the 9 Avenue S.E. Bridge as well. Construction on that project is anticipated to begin in 2018.

With files from Doug Vaessen