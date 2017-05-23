Charges laid after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in eastern Alberta

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old-boy in an east-central Alberta community on Monday.

The RCMP said officers were called to reports of a possible shooting on the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement at about 5:15 a.m. They said the caller told police the victim died after being shot following a dispute and that several people were involved in a “disturbance.”

Mounties said officers discovered the body of Merle Gabriel Eli Lajimodiere of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement. The RCMP declined to say where the body was found.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit was brought in to help with the investigation. On Tuesday, police said Ashton Patrick Callioux, also of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Callioux is scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. Paul on Thursday morning.

Fishing Lake Metis Settlement is located about 278 kilometres east of Edmonton.