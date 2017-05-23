Injured hiker
May 23, 2017 8:41 am

Injured teen forced to spend the night on North Shore mountain

By Online News Producer  Global News

File photo.

North Shore Rescue
A A

North Shore Rescue crews will be helping an injured teenager off one of the North Shore Mountains this morning.

The 17-year-old hiker is waiting to be rescued from Lynn Peak. The teen, and a group of three others, called for help around 9 p.m. Monday.

North Shore Rescue crews were able to help the three uninjured hikers off the mountain but the 17-year-old had to remain at the peak with rescuers.

He will be airlifted to safety later this morning.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Injured hiker
Lynn Peak
north shore mountains
North Shore Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News