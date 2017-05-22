Vancouver Aquarium hopes family of girl dragged into water by sea lion comes forward

The Vancouver Aquarium hopes the family of the girl who was pulled into the water in Richmond B.C. by a sea lion Saturday, comes forward.

Officials there say it will be important to ensure the health of the little girl.

The California sea lion has sharp teeth and experts say she could be prone to infection if she suffered any puncture wounds or even a scratch. They say doctors might not know about the specific course of treatment that would be required, and want the family to reach out so they can ensure she gets the help she needs.

The video, captured by Vancouver resident Michael Fujiwara, shows the large marine mammal pulling the girl into the water. Fujiwara said, prior to the incident happening, the young girl and her family were feeding the sea lion bread crumbs.

WATCH: A small girl was pulled into the water in Richmond, BC by a sea lion. Mike Drolet reports.



As screams erupted from the crowd, a family member immediately leapt into the water, grabbed the child and took her to safety. The girl appeared terrified but physically unharmed, and was immediately whisked away from the scene by an adult.

Following the incident, the Steveston Harbour Authority put up signs on the dock that read, “Please do not feed the sea lions.”

-With files from Kevin Nielsen and Jon Azpiri