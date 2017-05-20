2 charged after loaded gun falls to ground in Toronto elementary school parking lot

Toronto police say two men who were spotted in an elementary school parking lot are facing charges after a loaded gun fell to the ground.

Police say officers saw men riding bicycles in the parking lot of Firgrove Public School, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

They say that when the men saw the officers, they tried to get into a van that was parked in the area.

Officers say one of the men attempted to flee, and a loaded handgun fell to the ground.

Police say they recovered a nine-millimetre Browning handgun with seven rounds of ammunition, and one of the rounds was chambered.

The Toronto men, aged 22 and 23, face a total of 15 charges, including possession of a restricted weapon.