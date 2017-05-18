Sports
May 18, 2017

Andy Fantuz joins Ticats football operations department

Andy Fantuz will stay with the Ticats, off the field, as he rehabs his injured knee.

There’s no word that he’s retiring, but Andy Fantuz is joining the Ticats’ football operations department.

The 33-year-old has been named the Ticats’ new Coordinator of Player Development.

Fantuz is currently rehabilitating a torn ACL that he suffered last October.

Fantuz and Ticats head coach Kent Austin will speak to the media at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Fantuz was named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2016 after recording 101 receptions for 1,059 yards and five touchdowns.

He also became the first Hamilton player to register 100 catches in a season.

 

